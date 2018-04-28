Lee County Issues Subpoena Commanding Defendant Enterprise Holdings to Produce Surveillance for Inspection and Copy by Plaintiff and U.S. Credit Czar David Howe, SubscriberWise Confirms

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the subpoena duces tecum without deposition issued in the Circuit/County Court of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in and for Lee County, Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427006063/en/

Subpoena Commanding Defendant and Tortfeasor Enterprise Holdings to Produce Surveillance (Photo: Business Wire)

The official proceeding requires Enterprise Holdings Inc. dba National Car Rental to appear at Lee County Port Authority Police Department, 11000 Terminal Access Road, Fort Myers, FL, on Monday the 14 th day of May, 2018, at 10 a.m. and to produce at the time and place the ‘Surveillance video from National exit-booth, Miami International airport at ~ 02:11 p.m. on 10/28/2016, for Rental Agreement 439620019.

Related: National Car Rental Criminally Damages its Own Property and then Seeks Recovery from Victim, SubscriberWise CEO PROVES

“Enterprise may have intentionally ignored repeated requests from a police detective investigating the criminal component of this case – at least according to the official Lee County Port Authority police report that calls were not returned – but we’ll see if the organization chooses to ignore the writ of the Lee Clerk of Court,” stated David Howe, National Car Rental victim.

Related: Enterprise Holdings Fraud Victim David Howe Travels to Capitol Hill

“Late this afternoon I met with Lee County Port Authority Police at the SW Florida Fort Myers International Airport with a copy of the subpoena in hand,” Howe continued. “At my request and with a great deal of gratitude, Lee Port Authority Officers stood by as I attempted to deliver the copy, ahead of the official service by the Lee County Sheriff’s office.

“Although the National Car Rental staff and management were very professional and polite – as was I – Enterprise Holdings Area Manager, Manny Gonzalez, refused to accept the copy which was signed and stamped by the Lee Deputy Clerk.

“And I was hardly surprised by this reaction,” Howe emphasized.

“Nevertheless, I thanked Mr. Gonzalez for the business card that I requested and let him know that the Lee Sheriff would be making a formal visit next week. I also thanked the three officers who invested their time with this civil matter that’s now in the Lee County Justice System. I encouraged their review of the published facts related to the predatory encounter and let each know this effort is for the ‘greater good’.

Related: Sanibel couple charged for under-car damages to rental

“For the record, I have a court date of July 11, 2018, and I look forward to presenting a mountain of evidence to support the overwhelming incompetence and intentional neglect from this extremely harmful predatory event involving civil theft, fraud, and the profound breach of good faith and fair dealing,” concluded Howe. “Most of all, I’m especially eager to present the incredible photographic evidence exposing the shocking predatory behavior to the civil justice system.”

Related: Rental Car Checklist

By incorporating years of communications performance data and decision models, including FICO's latest analytic technology (FICO 9 Score), SubscriberWise® delivers unprecedented predictive power with a fully compliant, score driven decision management system. SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative ( www.nctconline.org ). The NCTC helps nearly 1000 members nationwide.

About

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427006063/en/

CONTACT: SubscriberWise

David Howe, 888-596-1119 x137

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT OTHER POLICY ISSUES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL

SOURCE: SubscriberWise

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/27/2018 10:47 PM/DISC: 04/27/2018 10:47 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427006063/en