|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|MMachado Bal
|26
|101
|14
|36
|.356
|Gregorius NYY
|24
|82
|21
|29
|.354
|MSmith TB
|21
|68
|9
|24
|.353
|Lowrie Oak
|25
|105
|13
|37
|.352
|Correa Hou
|25
|88
|19
|30
|.341
|Wendle TB
|21
|65
|13
|22
|.338
|Judge NYY
|24
|86
|22
|29
|.337
|Altuve Hou
|26
|102
|14
|34
|.333
|Betts Bos
|22
|85
|25
|28
|.329
|HRamirez Bos
|21
|82
|17
|27
|.329
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Gregorius, New York, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Betts, Boston, 8; 7 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; 4 tied at 18.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Rodriguez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0.