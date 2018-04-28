BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 26 101 14 36 .356 Gregorius NYY 24 82 21 29 .354 MSmith TB 21 68 9 24 .353 Lowrie Oak 25 105 13 37 .352 Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341 Wendle TB 21 65 13 22 .338 Judge NYY 24 86 22 29 .337 Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333 Betts Bos 22 85 25 28 .329 HRamirez Bos 21 82 17 27 .329 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Gregorius, New York, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Betts, Boston, 8; 7 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Rodriguez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0.