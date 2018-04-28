Jessica Korda takes 1-shot lead at Lake Merced

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Jessica Korda shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in warmer-but-still-chilly conditions at Lake Merced to take a one-stroke into the weekend.

The winner in Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery, the long-hitting Korda had six birdies — three on the first four holes — and a bogey to reach 9 under.

Monday qualifier Annie Park was second after a 66 in the morning.

England's Charley Hull was 7 under after a 68.

Lydia Ko had a 70 to get to 6 under. She won the Swinging Skirts LPGA at Lake Merced in 2014 and 2015.