Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|011
|21x—6
|8
|0
Fiers, Barbato (7) and McCann; Tillman, Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Tillman 1-4. L_Fiers 2-2. HRs_Baltimore, Machado (9), Alvarez 2 (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|100—2
|4
|1
|Chicago
|200
|000
|10x—3
|7
|1
Suter, Williams (6), Jennings (7), Jeffress (7), Drake (8) and Pina; Darvish, Cishek (7), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Strop 3-0. L_Jennings 2-1. Sv_Morrow (6).