Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/28 09:51
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 000 000 000—0 2 0
Baltimore 100 011 21x—6 8 0

Fiers, Barbato (7) and McCann; Tillman, Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Tillman 1-4. L_Fiers 2-2. HRs_Baltimore, Machado (9), Alvarez 2 (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 100 000 100—2 4 1
Chicago 200 000 10x—3 7 1

Suter, Williams (6), Jennings (7), Jeffress (7), Drake (8) and Pina; Darvish, Cishek (7), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Strop 3-0. L_Jennings 2-1. Sv_Morrow (6).