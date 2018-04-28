|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|19
|5
|.792
|—
|New York
|15
|9
|.625
|4
|Toronto
|14
|10
|.583
|5
|Tampa Bay
|10
|13
|.435
|8½
|Baltimore
|6
|19
|.240
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Detroit
|10
|13
|.435
|3
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
|Chicago
|6
|16
|.273
|6½
|Kansas City
|5
|18
|.217
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Seattle
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Oakland
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Texas
|9
|17
|.346
|8
___
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 3
Seattle 5, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 5
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1) at Kansas City (Oaks 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-1) at Boston (Price 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Colon 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-0), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.