Ex-president who signed accord ending Guatemala's war dies

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Alvaro Arzu, Guatemala's former president who signed the 1996 peace accord ending the country's civil war and the current mayor of the capital, has died. He was 72.

Alfredo Brito, spokesman for President Jimmy Morales, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

Guatemala City official Rosa Maria Bolanos told the newspaper Prensa Libre Friday that Arzu was playing golf with friends and relatives when he suffered a heart attack. He was taken to a medical center, but did not survive.

Arzu was one of the country's most influential politicians and was the mayor of Guatemala City at the time of his death. Arzu's son is the president of Congress.

Last year, prosecutors accused Arzu of campaign finance violations in which companies funneled money through his Unionist party.