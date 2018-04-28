BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|24
|17
|2
|5
|43
|17
|53
|Godoy Cruz
|24
|14
|5
|5
|39
|23
|47
|San Lorenzo
|24
|13
|7
|4
|29
|18
|46
|Talleres
|24
|13
|5
|6
|31
|15
|44
|Huracan
|24
|12
|7
|5
|29
|19
|43
|Independiente
|24
|12
|6
|6
|26
|16
|42
|Racing Club
|24
|11
|6
|7
|41
|28
|39
|Argentinos Jrs
|24
|12
|3
|9
|34
|27
|39
|River Plate
|24
|11
|5
|8
|35
|26
|38
|Defensa y Justicia
|24
|11
|5
|8
|36
|32
|38
|Colon
|23
|10
|7
|6
|29
|19
|37
|Santa Fe
|24
|9
|10
|5
|29
|21
|37
|Belgrano
|24
|9
|10
|5
|26
|23
|37
|Estudiantes
|24
|10
|5
|9
|23
|21
|35
|Atletico Tucuman
|24
|8
|10
|6
|26
|22
|34
|Banfield
|24
|8
|7
|9
|25
|22
|31
|Rosario Central
|24
|8
|7
|9
|28
|33
|31
|San Martin
|24
|8
|6
|10
|26
|31
|30
|Velez Sarsfield
|23
|7
|7
|9
|26
|31
|28
|Patronato Parana
|24
|7
|7
|10
|24
|31
|28
|Lanus
|24
|6
|8
|10
|20
|37
|26
|Newell's
|24
|7
|6
|11
|22
|25
|24
|Gimnasia
|24
|6
|4
|14
|22
|39
|22
|Tigre
|24
|3
|11
|10
|21
|30
|20
|Temperley
|25
|4
|8
|13
|18
|42
|20
|Chacarita Jrs
|25
|4
|6
|15
|21
|34
|18
|Arsenal
|24
|2
|8
|14
|15
|32
|14
|Olimpo
|24
|3
|4
|17
|12
|42
|13
|Tuesday, April 24
Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Friday, April 27
Chacarita Jrs 1, Temperley 2
|Saturday, April 28
Godoy Cruz vs. San Martin 0015 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield 1615 GMT
Newell's vs. Independiente 1830 GMT
Lanus vs. Argentinos Jrs 2045 GMT
Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman 2300 GMT
|Sunday, April 29
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 1400 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. San Lorenzo 1615 GMT
Belgrano vs. Colon 1830 GMT
Racing Club vs. Arsenal 2300 GMT
|Monday, April 30
Santa Fe vs. Talleres 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, May 1
Olimpo vs. Tigre 0015 GMT