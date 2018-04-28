Michael Kim-Andrew Putnam lead Zurich Classic team event

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam teamed to shoot a 3-under 69 on Friday to take the Zurich Classic lead into the weekend.

The format switched to alternate shot for the second round, with one player hitting the tee shots on even-numbered holes and the other on odd numbers. Kim and Putnam made five birdies and were able to recover from a double bogey on No. 5 to reach 13-under 131.

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown, who lost in a playoff last year, were a stroke back after a 70.

Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar shot a 67 at TPC Louisiana to pull within four shots of the lead.

Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer missed the cut after making double bogey on the final two holes.

After best-play play Saturday, the final round will be played in alternate shot.