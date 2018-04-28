Fatty Acids Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ .’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of fatty acids and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005548/en/

Fatty Acids Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The growth of end-user industries, such as soaps and detergents, personal care, food and beverage, and construction will drive the growth of the fatty acids market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “The market in APAC is witnessing a promising growth with emerging economies observing a high growth rate in the processed food and beverage market,” added A Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Fatty Acids Market:

Increasing supplier focus on alternative methods of fatty acid production Growing adoption of tallow-based fatty acids Increasing sustainable sourcing of palm-oil-based fatty acids

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Increasing supplier focus on alternative methods of fatty acid production

In the fatty acids market, factors such as declining availability of raw materials and environmental concerns regarding deforestation led the suppliers to focus on alternatives. This helps the suppliers offer a cost-effective and steady supply of the products.

Growing adoption of tallow-based fatty acids

Tallow-based fatty acids are derived from animal fat and are used in soaps and detergents, surfactants, lubricants, and personal care products. The growth in the supply of tallow-based supply acids is mainly attributed to its extensive use in suitable applications.

Increasing sustainable sourcing of palm-oil-based fatty acids

Globally, the buyers in the fatty acids market prefer suppliers who offer sustainably sourced palm oil. This further helps in the reduction of deforestation, environmental pollution, and carbon footprint.

to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

We also reports to meet clients’ requirements.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005548/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/27/2018 06:15 PM/DISC: 04/27/2018 06:15 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005548/en