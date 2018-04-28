Oilers coach McLellan to return next season

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Todd McLellan will return as coach of the Edmonton Oilers next season without assistants Ian Herbers and Jim Johnson.

The team said Friday that McLellan will keep his job, and Herbers and Johnson have been relieved of their duties.

The Oilers missed the playoffs with a 36-40-6 record.

McLellan's future with the team appeared to be in jeopardy when CEO and vice-chair Bob Nicholson gave general manager Peter Chiarelli a vote of confidence at an April 12 availability, but did not do the same for the coaching staff.

McLellan is 114-109-23 in three seasons with Edmonton.

The Oilers also named Jay Woodcroft coach of the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton's American Hockey League affiliate.