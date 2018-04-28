  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/28 05:44
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Pham StL 22 76 21 28 .368
Arenado Col 21 73 12 25 .342
OHerrera Phi 23 85 14 29 .341
Hoskins Phi 24 74 16 25 .338
Cabrera NYM 22 89 16 29 .326
FFreeman Atl 24 89 18 29 .326
Grandal LAD 19 71 12 23 .324
Winker Cin 22 62 7 20 .323
Bryant ChC 19 69 12 22 .319
DPeralta Ari 20 82 13 26 .317
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; 3 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 25; Cespedes, New York, 23; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Grandal, Los Angeles, 18; Martinez, St. Louis, 18; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 18.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; 9 tied at 3-0.