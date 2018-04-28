|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Atlanta
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Miami
|7
|17
|.292
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Milwaukee
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|Chicago
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Cincinnati
|5
|20
|.200
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Colorado
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Los Angeles
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|San Francisco
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|San Diego
|9
|17
|.346
|9
___
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 13 innings
Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0
|Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 4-0) at Washington (Hellickson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Miami (Smith 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 10:05 p.m., 2nd game
|Sunday's Games
Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.