Garage Equipment Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

“The increasing number of vehicles in use will fuel the demand for garage equipment as these vehicles require frequent periodic maintenance and testing,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, the market in North America accounts for the largest share, owing to the presence of franchise and standalone garages,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Garage Equipment Market:

Backward integration by automotive manufacturers Use of additive manufacturing technology Growing adoption of EVs in global automotive market

Backward integration by automotive manufacturers

In the garage equipment market, major automotive manufacturers account for a significant share of the global market demand. The adoption of backward integration helps the buyers gain the advantage of process control and price reduction.

Use of additive manufacturing technology

In recent years, additive manufacturing technology is gaining momentum in the automotive industry. This technology is used to manufacture certain complex and demanding mechanical structures. It also helps the buyers gain a significant reduction in the production waste.

Growing adoption of EVs in global automotive market

The garage equipment market is witnessing a significant adoption of EVs. This trend is expected to drive product innovation with prominent manufacturers leveraging this technology. Also, the adoption of EVs has numerous benefits, such as lesser noise pollution compared with internal combustion engines.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

