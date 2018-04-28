BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Liverpool vs. Stoke
Burnley vs. Brighton
Newcastle vs. West Brom
Southampton vs. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester
Huddersfield vs. Everton
Swansea vs. Chelsea
|Sunday's Matches
West Ham vs. Man City
Man United vs. Arsenal
|Monday's Match
Tottenham vs. Watford
|Tuesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0
Derby 3, Cardiff 1
|Friday's Match
Fulham 2, Sunderland 1
|Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. Bolton
Barnsley vs. Brentford
Sheffield United vs. Preston
Reading vs. Ipswich
Norwich vs. Leeds
Aston Villa vs. Derby
QPR vs. Birmingham
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City
Hull vs. Cardiff
Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall
|Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale 1, Plymouth 1
Bradford 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Wigan 1
Shrewsbury 3, Peterborough 1
Oldham 0, Southend 3
Doncaster 0, Blackburn 1
|Saturday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Rotherham
Walsall vs. Northampton
Bradford vs. Southend
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Scunthorpe
Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury
Charlton vs. Blackburn
Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town
Oldham vs. Doncaster
Bristol Rovers vs. Gillingham
Bury vs. Portsmouth
Oxford United vs. Rochdale
|Tuesday's Matches
Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0
Yeovil 0, Forest Green Rovers 0
Coventry 2, Lincoln City 4
Newport County 2, Accrington Stanley 1
|Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield vs. Wycombe
Morecambe vs. Barnet
Luton Town vs. Forest Green Rovers
Cheltenham vs. Coventry
Stevenage vs. Exeter
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln City
Newport County vs. Cambridge United
Crawley Town vs. Crewe
Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town
Port Vale vs. Carlisle
Colchester vs. Swindon
Grimsby Town vs. Notts County