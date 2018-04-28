  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/04/28 05:31
English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Liverpool vs. Stoke

Burnley vs. Brighton

Newcastle vs. West Brom

Southampton vs. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester

Huddersfield vs. Everton

Swansea vs. Chelsea

Sunday's Matches

West Ham vs. Man City

Man United vs. Arsenal

Monday's Match

Tottenham vs. Watford

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0

Derby 3, Cardiff 1

Friday's Match

Fulham 2, Sunderland 1

Saturday's Matches

Burton Albion vs. Bolton

Barnsley vs. Brentford

Sheffield United vs. Preston

Reading vs. Ipswich

Norwich vs. Leeds

Aston Villa vs. Derby

QPR vs. Birmingham

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City

Hull vs. Cardiff

Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Rochdale 1, Plymouth 1

Bradford 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Wigan 1

Shrewsbury 3, Peterborough 1

Oldham 0, Southend 3

Doncaster 0, Blackburn 1

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth vs. Rotherham

Walsall vs. Northampton

Bradford vs. Southend

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Scunthorpe

Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury

Charlton vs. Blackburn

Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town

Oldham vs. Doncaster

Bristol Rovers vs. Gillingham

Bury vs. Portsmouth

Oxford United vs. Rochdale

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0

Yeovil 0, Forest Green Rovers 0

Coventry 2, Lincoln City 4

Newport County 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield vs. Wycombe

Morecambe vs. Barnet

Luton Town vs. Forest Green Rovers

Cheltenham vs. Coventry

Stevenage vs. Exeter

Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln City

Newport County vs. Cambridge United

Crawley Town vs. Crewe

Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town

Port Vale vs. Carlisle

Colchester vs. Swindon

Grimsby Town vs. Notts County