BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/28 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 311.60 312.00 302.90 304.60 Down 6.80
Jun 312.95 313.30 304.25 305.85 Down 6.80
Jul 314.00 314.60 305.20 306.95 Down 6.85
Aug 315.35 315.35 306.90 308.10 Down 6.85
Sep 316.10 316.65 307.40 309.10 Down 6.80
Oct 312.80 312.80 308.40 310.10 Down 6.75
Nov 310.00 311.00 310.00 311.00 Down 6.70
Dec 318.00 318.20 309.90 311.60 Down 6.70
Jan 312.60 Down 6.60
Feb 313.35 Down 6.60
Mar 319.10 319.10 312.45 313.85 Down 6.60
Apr 319.00 319.00 313.50 314.65 Down 6.50
May 315.60 315.60 314.10 315.20 Down 6.45
Jun 315.85 Down 6.40
Jul 316.40 Down 6.35
Aug 317.10 Down 6.30
Sep 317.60 Down 6.25
Oct 318.15 Down 6.25
Nov 318.70 Down 6.05
Dec 318.85 Down 6.25
Jan 319.10 Down 6.25
Feb 319.20 Down 6.25
Mar 319.60 Down 6.30
May 319.80 Down 6.30
Jul 319.85 Down 6.30
Sep 319.90 Down 6.30
Dec 319.95 Down 6.30
Mar 320.00 Down 6.30
May 320.05 Down 6.30
Jul 320.10 Down 6.30
Sep 320.15 Down 6.30
Dec 320.20 Down 6.30
Mar 320.25 Down 6.30
May 320.30 Down 6.30
Jul 320.35 Down 6.30
Sep 320.40 Down 6.30
Dec 320.45 Down 6.30
Mar 320.50 Down 6.30