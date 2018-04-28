New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|311.60
|312.00
|302.90
|304.60 Down 6.80
|Jun
|312.95
|313.30
|304.25
|305.85 Down 6.80
|Jul
|314.00
|314.60
|305.20
|306.95 Down 6.85
|Aug
|315.35
|315.35
|306.90
|308.10 Down 6.85
|Sep
|316.10
|316.65
|307.40
|309.10 Down 6.80
|Oct
|312.80
|312.80
|308.40
|310.10 Down 6.75
|Nov
|310.00
|311.00
|310.00
|311.00 Down 6.70
|Dec
|318.00
|318.20
|309.90
|311.60 Down 6.70
|Jan
|312.60 Down 6.60
|Feb
|313.35 Down 6.60
|Mar
|319.10
|319.10
|312.45
|313.85 Down 6.60
|Apr
|319.00
|319.00
|313.50
|314.65 Down 6.50
|May
|315.60
|315.60
|314.10
|315.20 Down 6.45
|Jun
|315.85 Down 6.40
|Jul
|316.40 Down 6.35
|Aug
|317.10 Down 6.30
|Sep
|317.60 Down 6.25
|Oct
|318.15 Down 6.25
|Nov
|318.70 Down 6.05
|Dec
|318.85 Down 6.25
|Jan
|319.10 Down 6.25
|Feb
|319.20 Down 6.25
|Mar
|319.60 Down 6.30
|May
|319.80 Down 6.30
|Jul
|319.85 Down 6.30
|Sep
|319.90 Down 6.30
|Dec
|319.95 Down 6.30
|Mar
|320.00 Down 6.30
|May
|320.05 Down 6.30
|Jul
|320.10 Down 6.30
|Sep
|320.15 Down 6.30
|Dec
|320.20 Down 6.30
|Mar
|320.25 Down 6.30
|May
|320.30 Down 6.30
|Jul
|320.35 Down 6.30
|Sep
|320.40 Down 6.30
|Dec
|320.45 Down 6.30
|Mar
|320.50 Down 6.30