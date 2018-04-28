New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|122.40
|Up
|2.75
|May
|119.80
|120.35
|119.15
|120.35
|Up
|2.75
|Jul
|124.45
|Up
|2.70
|Jul
|119.65
|122.50
|119.30
|122.40
|Up
|2.75
|Sep
|121.50
|124.55
|121.45
|124.45
|Up
|2.70
|Dec
|125.25
|127.95
|124.95
|127.90
|Up
|2.65
|Mar
|128.90
|131.40
|128.45
|131.40
|Up
|2.60
|May
|131.05
|133.65
|130.75
|133.65
|Up
|2.65
|Jul
|133.20
|135.75
|133.05
|135.75
|Up
|2.65
|Sep
|135.50
|137.60
|135.00
|137.60
|Up
|2.65
|Dec
|138.50
|140.25
|137.70
|140.25
|Up
|2.65
|Mar
|140.75
|142.90
|140.50
|142.90
|Up
|2.65
|May
|142.50
|144.80
|142.50
|144.70
|Up
|2.70
|Jul
|144.50
|146.35
|144.50
|146.35
|Up
|2.65
|Sep
|145.75
|147.85
|145.75
|147.85
|Up
|2.55
|Dec
|148.55
|150.15
|148.30
|150.15
|Up
|2.50
|Mar
|150.30
|152.20
|150.30
|152.20
|Up
|2.50