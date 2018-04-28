  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/28 03:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 68.21 68.36 67.64 68.10 Down .09
Jun 68.08 68.24 67.53 67.98 Down .10
Jul 67.74 67.90 67.21 67.63 Down .11
Aug 67.07 67.38 66.71 67.10 Down .11
Sep 66.54 66.74 66.18 66.52 Down .12
Oct 65.88 66.24 65.72 65.97 Down .14
Nov 65.57 65.75 65.10 65.43 Down .14
Dec 64.80 65.14 64.74 64.89 Down .13
Jan 64.24 64.42 64.11 64.26 Down .14
Feb 63.57 63.77 63.50 63.64 Down .14
Mar 62.97 63.33 62.88 63.04 Down .13
Apr 62.43 62.63 62.27 62.45 Down .14
May 61.82 62.21 61.70 61.91 Down .14
Jun 61.35 Down .13
Jul 60.82 Down .14
Aug 60.34 60.49 60.33 60.33 Down .14
Sep 59.87 Down .15
Oct 59.43 Down .16
Nov 59.00 59.30 58.82 59.01 Down .17
Dec 58.65 58.68 58.55 58.55 Down .17
Jan 58.00 58.13 58.00 58.13 Down .19
Feb 57.73 Down .21
Mar 57.34 Down .22
Apr 56.98 Down .22
May 56.60 56.81 56.50 56.65 Down .24
Jun 56.30 Down .26
Jul 55.98 Down .26
Aug 55.68 Down .25
Sep 55.39 Down .25
Oct 55.13 Down .25
Nov 54.93 55.07 54.68 54.88 Down .26
Dec 54.62 Down .27
Jan 54.36 Down .27
Feb 54.10 Down .27
Mar 53.85 Down .28
Apr 53.62 Down .30
May 53.41 Down .26
Jun 53.18 Down .24
Jul 53.00 Down .24
Aug 52.82 Down .27
Sep 52.67 Down .27
Oct 52.53 Down .28
Nov 52.35 52.40 52.32 52.32 Down .30
Dec 52.09 Down .32
Jan 51.97 Down .32
Feb 51.82 Down .32
Mar 51.69 Down .32
Apr 51.62 Down .32
May 51.50 Down .32
Jun 51.32 Down .32
Jul 51.29 Down .32
Aug 51.25 Down .32
Sep 51.11 Down .32
Oct 51.13 Down .32
Nov 50.82 50.93 50.81 50.93 Down .34
Dec 50.88 Down .34
Jan 50.80 Down .34
Feb 50.77 Down .34
Mar 50.65 Down .34
Apr 50.59 Down .34
May 50.63 Down .34
Jun 50.52 Down .34
Jul 50.43 Down .34
Aug 50.48 Down .34
Sep 50.40 Down .34
Oct 50.37 Down .34
Nov 50.00 50.34 50.00 50.34 Down .34
Dec 50.37 Down .34
Jan 50.37 Down .34
Feb 50.39 Down .34
Mar 50.38 Down .34
Apr 50.40 Down .34
May 50.36 Down .34
Jun 50.40 Down .34
Jul 50.40 Down .34
Aug 50.42 Down .34
Sep 50.41 Down .34
Oct 50.43 Down .34
Nov 50.39 Down .34
Dec 50.42 Down .34
Jan 50.46 Down .34
Feb 50.49 Down .34
Mar 50.52 Down .34
Apr 50.56 Down .34
May 50.59 Down .34
Jun 50.63 Down .34
Jul 50.66 Down .34
Aug 50.70 Down .34
Sep 50.73 Down .34
Oct 50.77 Down .34
Nov 50.81 Down .34
Dec 50.89 Down .34
Jan 50.93 Down .34
Feb 50.96 Down .34
Mar 50.99 Down .34
Apr 51.03 Down .34
May 51.06 Down .34
Jun 51.09 Down .34
Jul 51.13 Down .34
Aug 51.16 Down .34
Sep 51.19 Down .34
Oct 51.23 Down .34
Nov 51.26 Down .34
Dec 51.29 Down .34
Jan 51.32 Down .34