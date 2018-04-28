New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|68.21
|68.36
|67.64
|68.10
|Down .09
|Jun
|68.08
|68.24
|67.53
|67.98
|Down .10
|Jul
|67.74
|67.90
|67.21
|67.63
|Down .11
|Aug
|67.07
|67.38
|66.71
|67.10
|Down .11
|Sep
|66.54
|66.74
|66.18
|66.52
|Down .12
|Oct
|65.88
|66.24
|65.72
|65.97
|Down .14
|Nov
|65.57
|65.75
|65.10
|65.43
|Down .14
|Dec
|64.80
|65.14
|64.74
|64.89
|Down .13
|Jan
|64.24
|64.42
|64.11
|64.26
|Down .14
|Feb
|63.57
|63.77
|63.50
|63.64
|Down .14
|Mar
|62.97
|63.33
|62.88
|63.04
|Down .13
|Apr
|62.43
|62.63
|62.27
|62.45
|Down .14
|May
|61.82
|62.21
|61.70
|61.91
|Down .14
|Jun
|61.35
|Down .13
|Jul
|60.82
|Down .14
|Aug
|60.34
|60.49
|60.33
|60.33
|Down .14
|Sep
|59.87
|Down .15
|Oct
|59.43
|Down .16
|Nov
|59.00
|59.30
|58.82
|59.01
|Down .17
|Dec
|58.65
|58.68
|58.55
|58.55
|Down .17
|Jan
|58.00
|58.13
|58.00
|58.13
|Down .19
|Feb
|57.73
|Down .21
|Mar
|57.34
|Down .22
|Apr
|56.98
|Down .22
|May
|56.60
|56.81
|56.50
|56.65
|Down .24
|Jun
|56.30
|Down .26
|Jul
|55.98
|Down .26
|Aug
|55.68
|Down .25
|Sep
|55.39
|Down .25
|Oct
|55.13
|Down .25
|Nov
|54.93
|55.07
|54.68
|54.88
|Down .26
|Dec
|54.62
|Down .27
|Jan
|54.36
|Down .27
|Feb
|54.10
|Down .27
|Mar
|53.85
|Down .28
|Apr
|53.62
|Down .30
|May
|53.41
|Down .26
|Jun
|53.18
|Down .24
|Jul
|53.00
|Down .24
|Aug
|52.82
|Down .27
|Sep
|52.67
|Down .27
|Oct
|52.53
|Down .28
|Nov
|52.35
|52.40
|52.32
|52.32
|Down .30
|Dec
|52.09
|Down .32
|Jan
|51.97
|Down .32
|Feb
|51.82
|Down .32
|Mar
|51.69
|Down .32
|Apr
|51.62
|Down .32
|May
|51.50
|Down .32
|Jun
|51.32
|Down .32
|Jul
|51.29
|Down .32
|Aug
|51.25
|Down .32
|Sep
|51.11
|Down .32
|Oct
|51.13
|Down .32
|Nov
|50.82
|50.93
|50.81
|50.93
|Down .34
|Dec
|50.88
|Down .34
|Jan
|50.80
|Down .34
|Feb
|50.77
|Down .34
|Mar
|50.65
|Down .34
|Apr
|50.59
|Down .34
|May
|50.63
|Down .34
|Jun
|50.52
|Down .34
|Jul
|50.43
|Down .34
|Aug
|50.48
|Down .34
|Sep
|50.40
|Down .34
|Oct
|50.37
|Down .34
|Nov
|50.00
|50.34
|50.00
|50.34
|Down .34
|Dec
|50.37
|Down .34
|Jan
|50.37
|Down .34
|Feb
|50.39
|Down .34
|Mar
|50.38
|Down .34
|Apr
|50.40
|Down .34
|May
|50.36
|Down .34
|Jun
|50.40
|Down .34
|Jul
|50.40
|Down .34
|Aug
|50.42
|Down .34
|Sep
|50.41
|Down .34
|Oct
|50.43
|Down .34
|Nov
|50.39
|Down .34
|Dec
|50.42
|Down .34
|Jan
|50.46
|Down .34
|Feb
|50.49
|Down .34
|Mar
|50.52
|Down .34
|Apr
|50.56
|Down .34
|May
|50.59
|Down .34
|Jun
|50.63
|Down .34
|Jul
|50.66
|Down .34
|Aug
|50.70
|Down .34
|Sep
|50.73
|Down .34
|Oct
|50.77
|Down .34
|Nov
|50.81
|Down .34
|Dec
|50.89
|Down .34
|Jan
|50.93
|Down .34
|Feb
|50.96
|Down .34
|Mar
|50.99
|Down .34
|Apr
|51.03
|Down .34
|May
|51.06
|Down .34
|Jun
|51.09
|Down .34
|Jul
|51.13
|Down .34
|Aug
|51.16
|Down .34
|Sep
|51.19
|Down .34
|Oct
|51.23
|Down .34
|Nov
|51.26
|Down .34
|Dec
|51.29
|Down .34
|Jan
|51.32
|Down .34