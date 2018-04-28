Card Personalization Equipment Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their ‘ . ’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of card personalization equipment and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“Increasing focus of brands and rising use of payment cards are the factors driving the growth of the card personalization equipment market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, the North American market is considered as one of the largest consumers of the category, owing to the high use of payment cards,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Card Personalization Equipment Market:

Increasing use of DoD printing Rising demand for EMV personalization from buyers High demand for card personalization equipment with rewritable technology

Increasing use of DoD printing

Globally, the card personalization equipment market is shifting toward DoD printing from the conventional form of printing. This provides the buyers a greater scope to customize the cards and reduce the printing costs by offering lower maintenance costs.

Rising demand for EMV personalization from buyers

Due to the increasing incidences of counterfeiting in the magnetic stripes, there has been a considerable rise in the personalization of more secure cards. The shift toward EMV sources offers enhanced security to their customers.

High demand for card personalization equipment with rewritable technology

In the card personalization equipment market, the buyers are demanding the equipment with rewritable technology to reduce the costs associated with the issuance of high volumes of data. This helps buyers to reduce high costs of large volume issuances.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

