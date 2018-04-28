The Board of Directors, Management, and Investors of PayCargo Mourn the Loss of Mr. Sergio Lemme

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus, Sergio Lemme, passed away in his hometown of Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sunday, April 15 th, 2018 after a four-year struggle with leukemia. Mr. Lemme is survived by his ex-wife Andrea, son Christopher, and daughter Paola.

Mr. Lemme established PayCargo in 2009 as a subsidiary of First Data Corporation. PayCargo became an independent company in 2014. PayCargo has processed over $2.0 billion in transactions and is the leading online freight payment platform providing electronic invoicing and settlement solutions for global air and ocean cargo.

Mr. Lemme’s entrepreneurial spirit will forever be part of PayCargo.

