IFC and Didi Chuxing Partner on Women’s Empowerment, Climate and Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

BEJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Didi Chuxing ("DiDi"), the world’s leading mobile transportation platform, and IFC, a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group ("WBG") signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to drive gender equality, digital financial inclusion, green finance and cross-border cooperation in emerging markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005795/en/

Jean Liu, President of DiDi, signed the MOU with Stephanie von Friedeburg, COO of IFC (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the agreement, DiDi and IFC will explore opportunities to leverage disruptive technologies to:

Empower women passengers, drivers, employees, and women-owned micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); Provide quality financial services to DiDi’s over 21 million drivers and car owners, and over 450 million passengers; Promote green finance initiatives to support sustainable and green economic development, including the promotion of electric vehicles and smart city management; and Support cross-border cooperation leveraging IFC’s tailored products, advisory services and global network of contacts.

Jean Liu, President of Didi Chuxing, said, “DiDi believes the technology sector has a special responsibility to advance gender inclusion, job creation, and fair and sustainable growth in today’s fast-changing global economy. IFC is a global leader for inclusive development through its deep-rooted financial initiatives. We look forward to developing financial and technology innovations for social empowerment through our long-term collaboration in China and around the world.”

Women currently make up 40% of DiDi’s employee base. In 2017, DiDi launched DiDi Women’s Network (DDWN), a career development initiative to drive awareness and opportunities for its female employees. In addition, nearly 2.3 million female drivers work with DiDi to provide reliable mobility services, making up 10% of drivers on the DiDi platform. Among them, 80% are mothers with young children who are able to find flexible work and income opportunities through DiDi’s platform.

Stephanie von Friedeburg, the Chief Operating Officer of IFC, said, “IFC is delighted to partner with Didi Chuxing on financial inclusion, women’s empowerment and the green agenda. Disruptive technologies like those DiDi has embraced are a key part of IFC’s strategy to create new markets and opportunities for millions around the world.”

IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. IFC works with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, using its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in the toughest areas of the world. In Financial Year 2017, IFC delivered a record $19.3 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to help end poverty and boost shared prosperity.

Last week, Jean Liu, President of Didi Chuxing, discussed how DiDi empowers women and the advantages of female leadership during the 2018 World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. Recordings of her comments can be found here and here.

About Didi Chuxing

Didi Chuxing (“DiDi”) is the world’s leading mobile transportation platform. The company offers a full range of app-based transportation options for over 450 million users, including Taxi, Express, Premier, Luxe, Hitch, Bus, Minibus, Designated Driving, Enterprise Solutions, Bike, and food delivery. Over 21 million drivers use the DiDi platform to find flexible work and income opportunities.

DiDi is committed to collaborating with cities, the taxi industry and communities to solve the world’s transportation, environmental, and employment challenges with smart transportation innovations. DiDi has formed a global rideshare partnership network with Grab, Lyft, Ola, Uber, 99, Taxify, and Careem, reaching over 80% of the world’s population. By continuously improving the user experience and creating social value, DiDi strives to build an open, efficient, and sustainable transportation ecosystem.

For more information, please visit http://www.didichuxing.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005795/en/

CONTACT: Didi Chuxing

Mainland China / Hong Kong

Brunswick Group

+86 10 59608600 / +852 3512 5000

Didichuxing@brunswickgroup.com

or

U.S.

Sard Verbinnen & Co

+1 415 618 8750

Didichuxing@sardverb.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TRANSPORT OTHER TRANSPORT SMALL BUSINESS PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT OTHER GOVERNMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE CONSUMER

SOURCE: Didi Chuxing

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/27/2018 02:16 PM/DISC: 04/27/2018 02:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005795/en