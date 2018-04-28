Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened a new two-story self-storage facility today in one of Plano’s fastest-growing suburbs to help residents–both new and longtime–find more room close to home. The construction project is part of the company’s ongoing effort to expand in North Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005757/en/

Public Storage at 2047 Witt Rd. in Frisco, Texas, opened today with more than 750 spaces to serve the fast-growing suburb of Plano. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Public Storage at 2047 Witt Rd, Frisco, TX 75034 opened with more than 750 storage spaces conveniently near FM 423, the Dallas North Tollway and Lake Lewisville.

The self-storage units will serve locals in the rapidly growing area who are moving to Frisco and Little Elm, which saw nearly 40 percent and 64 percent population increases, respectively, between 2010 and 2016. Many new residents are flocking to the area for jobs at major corporations that now call North Texas home.

The low cost of living and brand new housing options in the area, which is about a 30-minute commute to Plano, are drawing in young families and hard workers nationwide who are ready to set down roots in a tight-knit community.

It’s the second location Public Storage has opened in the city since 2015 due to high demand.

“People moving to Frisco are moving from cities across the country, and they’re turning to Public Storage because it’s a trusted brand name that they know,” said Miranda Balduf, a Public Storage manager in North Texas.

Whether residents are moving to town, making room for a new family member or preparing to store their seasonal gear, they can expect new storage units in a range of sizes to fit their needs, from small to extra-large. And an energy-efficient, climate-control system to store their stuff comfortably between uses.

