Former Vermont governor who presided over liberal swing dies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Former Democratic Vermont Gov. Philip Hoff, credited with starting the state's transition from one of the most Republican-entrenched in the nation to one of the most liberal, has died. He was 93.

The Residence at Shelburne Bay says he died Thursday.

Hoff was the first Democrat elected governor of Vermont in more than 100 years. Former Vermont journalist Steve Terry wrote a biography of Hoff and says the former governor helped create the Vermont known today.

Hoff was first elected in 1962. During his six years in office, he helped start what evolved into the state's environmental movement.

He emphasized education reform and was credited with making state government more responsive to the needs of the state's residents.