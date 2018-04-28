J. Cole to launch music festival in North Carolina in Sept.

NEW YORK (AP) — Platinum-selling rapper J. Cole is honoring his home state by launching a music festival in North Carolina this September.

Dreamville Records and ScoreMore Shows announced Friday that the inaugural Dreamville Festival will debut September 15 in Raleigh at Dorothea Dix Park.

Cole, who was born on a military base in Germany, was raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad, Cole's manager and president of Dreamville Records, says: "We've been trying to put this festival together for a few years now."

Early-bird tickets went on sale Friday for those who sign up at www.DreamvilleFest.com. Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday. Performers will be announced at a later date.

Cole is announcing the festival a week after his critically acclaimed fifth album, "KOD," was released and broke streaming records.