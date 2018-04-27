Russian decathlete Pogorelov loses worlds bronze for doping

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian decathlete Alexander Pogorelov has been stripped of his bronze medal from the 2009 world championships after a retested doping sample came back positive.

Pogorelov had already been disqualified from the 2008 Olympics after a retested sample from that competition was found to contain the banned steroid turinabol.

The IAAF has ordered Pogorelov's results to be erased for the two years following the Beijing Olympics. That means he will lose the 2009 world championship bronze, which now passes to fourth-place finisher Oleksiy Kasyanov of Ukraine.

Pogorelov has also been formally banned through July 1, though he has long since retired from competition.