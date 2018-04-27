WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--BARCELONA-INIESTA

BARCELONA, Spain — Andres Iniesta, the midfielder who embodied Barcelona's creative attacking style and helped the team win dozens of trophies, is leaving the club after 16 seasons. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA-DEL NERO BAN

ZURICH — Top Brazilian soccer official Marco Polo del Nero is banned for life for bribery and corruption by FIFA's ethics committee. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 430 words, photo.

SOC--PSG-EMERY

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is leaving the club at the end of the season, the latest to pay the price for failing to lead the team to the European glory its owners crave so much. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 480 words, photo.

SOC--ROMA-LIVERPOOL-SECURITY

ROME — Italian state police say "special attention" will be paid to the arrival and movements of 5,000 Liverpool supporters next week for the Champions League match against Roma following clashes at the first leg. SENT: 140 words, photos.

CAR--F1-AZERBAIJAN GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes is fastest in the first practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 110 words, photos. Will be updated with second practice.

SOC--JAPAN-HALILHODZIC

TOKYO — Vahid Halilhodzic defends his ability to communicate with his players and says he still doesn't understand the real reason he was fired as coach of Japan only two months before the World Cup. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SOC--WEMBLEY-WORLD CUP

LONDON — Prospective Wembley Stadium owner Shahid Khan has talked to the English Football Association about bidding for the 2030 World Cup. By Rob Harris. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--ZURICH CLASSIC

AVONDALE, Louisiana — Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover team to shoot a 12-under 60 for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with China's Zhang Xinjun and Dou Zecheng. SENT: 400 words, photos.

— GLF--LPGA TOUR — Lydia Ko tied for lead at chilly Lake Merced. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — After making a poor start to the season, Saint-Etienne is unbeaten in 12 games and chasing fifth place and a berth in the Europa League playoffs. Saint-Etienne is at Montpellier, which has the second-best defense in Ligue 1. UPCOMING: 150 words by 2100 GMT.

— CRI--IPL ROUNDUP — Delhi Daredevils vs. Kolkata Knight Riders. Match starts shortly.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Hurricanes beat Sunwolves 43-15. SENT: 370 words. Will be updated with Stormers-Rebels.

— BKN--CELTICS-BUCKS — Giannis, Bucks beat Celtics 97-86 to force Game 7. SENT: 720 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Penguins score 3 in 3rd to rally past Capitals 3-2 in Game 1. SENT: 350 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Acuna hits 1st big league homer to lead Braves over Reds 7-4. SENT: 910 words, photo.

