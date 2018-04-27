K-Swiss and Immortals Announce First Ever Sneaker Designed Exclusively for an Esports Team

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Heritage footwear brand K-Swiss announced today a groundbreaking new partnership with premier esports organization, Immortals, to launch the first signature sneaker for a professional gaming team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005197/en/

Immortals x K-Swiss Kompass sneaker available December 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the first collaboration of its kind, K-Swiss is leveraging more than half a century of expertise in creating innovative product to offer two designs that keep in mind the style, comfort and performance required by Immortals’ competitive athletes, both in and out of the gaming arena. With a lifestyle shoe as well as a technical performance model geared specifically to professional gamers, K-Swiss and Immortals are pushing the boundaries of court style into a rapidly growing sport that boasts the biggest number of viewers and players worldwide.

“Esports is the new frontier of sports and entertainment, and this is another way for K-Swiss to contribute to culture in a progressive and modern way,” says Barney Waters, K-Swiss’ brand president.

The first offering in the partnership with Immortals is based on the Kompass, K-Swiss’ latest style that melds cutting-edge technology with a sleek aesthetic. Incorporating engineered mesh with four-way stretch on the upper, the lace-up sneaker emulates a sock molding the foot like second skin. Layered over the mesh, the TPU cage is cut precisely to represent K-Swiss’ hallmark five stripes while giving the shoe structure and support in a minimal way. For its landmark tie-up with Immortals, K-Swiss also marks the debut of its brand-new Surge dual-density technology; inside the lightweight EVA sole constructed to resemble a net is encased a soft, pillow-like cushion that can alleviate weight on the heel.

Breathable and flexible, the Immortals Kompass is perfect for pro gamers who not only spend a long time in front of computers, but also travel constantly on the competition circuit. The shoe with an ultra-modern aesthetic is a smart choice for style-conscious individuals who are fans of gaming and the Immortals.

The lifestyle shoe for Immortals will launch to consumers in December for a suggested retail price of $110. Distribution will include select retailers and kswiss.com.

Advancing its unique venture with Immortals further, K-Swiss is stepping outside the box to incorporate scientific research into a new performance shoe designed specifically for the highest-tier esports athlete. Through visits to Immortals’ Los Angeles-based training facility over the next few months, K-Swiss designers will consider a professional gamer’s technical performance needs, such as the rising temperature in a shoe and movement of feet during a match. Intended to be cool, lightweight and breathable, the performance style will make its debut in early 2019.

“Like any professional athlete, esports competitors look for any advantage they can use against their opponents,” said Noah Whinston, CEO, Immortals. “By wearing a uniquely designed shoe specifically created for our esports players with their input, they know that they have an immediate advantage -- both physically and psychologically.”

To underscore the unique nature of this partnership, Immortals and K-Swiss plan to document the entire process of design and development, from design meetings and testing, to social team-building dinners with Immortals’ pro players. Slated for broadcast distribution on social media channels operated by K-Swiss and Immortals, the videos will allow sneaker aficionados and esports fans to follow the creative journey in real time.

“The announcement of this partnership between K-Swiss and Immortals is the first step on a long journey that we believe will result in the design and creation of targeted, premium lifestyle and performance apparel for esports players and fans around the globe,” said Ari Segal, President and COO, Immortals.

Available for men and women, the two styles will display accents of Immortals’ signature colors, cyan and black, as well as its bold logo depicting a warrior’s helmet.

About Immortals

Immortals, LLC, is a global esports organization based in Los Angeles. Founded in 2015, Immortals has raised strategic investment from AEG, Lionsgate, the Milken Family, and Steve Kaplan. The franchise owns and operates the Los Angeles Valiant, one of two Los Angeles-based franchises in Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League, which launched in January 2018. Immortals competes in leading esports titles including CS:GO, DOTA2, and Super Smash Brothers as well as mobile esports Clash Royale and Arena of Valor in its newly created Immortals Mobile division. Immortals strives to create a long-lasting community of professional gamers, aspiring players, and passionate fans, united by a commitment to competitive excellence and a welcoming environment for all. For additional information, please visit www.immortals.gg, www.facebook.com/immortalsgg, and follow on Twitter: @Immortals.

About K-Swiss

Founded in 1966, K-Swiss is a heritage American tennis brand. Since its origin, K-Swiss has represented innovation, quality, performance and style. Its signature K-Swiss “CLASSIC,” the first leather tennis shoe, made its debut at Wimbledon, and more than 50 years later is still a style staple both on and off the court. Today, K-Swiss has expanded from tennis footwear, to include lifestyle and training footwear that stands up to the performance demands of world-class athletes and trendsetters alike. Under new leadership, and committed to a fast-paced and significant brand turnaround, K-Swiss is based in downtown Los Angeles.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005197/en/

CONTACT: B/HI

Francois Chang

Francois_chang@bhimpact.com

or

Immortals

Jen Neale

jneale@immortals.gg

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES DEPARTMENT STORES OTHER SPORTS ONLINE RETAIL GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL SPORTS TEENS RETAIL FASHION ONLINE CONSUMER SPORTS MEN

SOURCE: Immortals, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/27/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 04/27/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005197/en