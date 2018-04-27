Future Facilities to Showcase Data Center Virtual Reality at DCD > Enterprise New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Future Facilities, provider of design and capacity planning software for data centers, today announced that it will showcase its virtual reality platform at DCD > Enterprise in New York May 1-2 at the Marriott Marquis.

Building off its successful 6SigmaDCX software that has helped numerous enterprise and colocation customers improve data center performance, attendees of the show will be able to experience Future Facilities’ virtual reality platform that allows users to walk through the virtual prototype of a data center. The platform also allows the user to view their IT assets, including temperature and airflow distribution within the data center.

“Future Facilities is excited to showcase a key tool of the future where data center managers can visualize potential issues in virtual reality before they occur in the actual data center,” said Akhil Docca, Corporate Marketing and Product Strategy Manager at Future Facilities. “The addition of virtual reality to our 6SigmaDCX suite of products is the first step towards embracing new technology that will increase collaboration across the entire data center ecosystem.”

About Future Facilities

For more than a decade, Future Facilities has provided engineering simulation software and consultancy services to the world’s largest data center owner-operators and the industry’s leading consultancies. With global offices, its software and services are relied on to deliver unique insight into the current and future performance of mission-critical data centers.

