Equipped With Velodyne LiDAR, University Teams Prepare for Autonomous Competition

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Student teams from eight select universities will soon participate in the inaugural AutoDrive Challenge™, organized by SAE International and General Motors. Hosted at GM’s Desert Proving Grounds in Yuma, Arizona April 30 through May 5, teams will demonstrate their advancements over the last year in transforming a Chevrolet Bolt EV into a vehicle with self-driving capabilities. In this, the competition’s first year, the focus has been on developing a system capable of object detection and avoidance. By the end of the Challenge’s third and final year, teams will be striving to accomplish Level 4 of SAE International’s Levels of Driving Automation.

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., a key competition supplier, provided teams VLP-16 ‘Puck’ sensors, which are essential to the achievement of these automated driving milestones. With low power consumption and a compact size that allows the sensor to be integrated on vehicles easily, the VLP-16 provides a 360-degree, 3-D view of its surroundings at nearly the speed of light. The sensor spins sixteen lasers to rapidly gather millions of data points from the surrounding roadway and environment, including precise measurements of objects’ distance from the vehicle. Since entering production, more than 10,000 units of the VLP-16 have been shipped to customers, primarily for automotive applications. Marta Hall, President of Velodyne LiDAR is proud to support university autonomous programs and the AutoDrive project, stating, “We are excited to donate LiDAR Pucks to the next generation of innovators. We want the technology to be explored and used in innovative ways for safer transportation.”

Indeed, AutoDrive teams have been working tirelessly in preparation for the event in Arizona and they are eager to demonstrate their vehicle’s capabilities. “Our team is excited to show off what we have and to see what other teams have accomplished,” said William Melek, faculty advisor of the University of Waterloo team, WATonomous. “We are also looking forward to meeting all of the competition sponsors in person. What they have done for us -- it’s hard to believe how lucky we are to have this type of experience because of the generous sponsorship for this competition. We can’t wait to show them what we’ve been able to do with the help of their sponsorship!”

Building a self-driving car is certainly not an easy task, but it can be very rewarding, according to Melek. “Our team spent many tireless, dedicated hours working towards integrating all parts of the vehicle together, from perceiving the environment to having the vehicle generate and follow a safe path,” he explained. “Until recently, we have lived our lives in the driver’s seat. However, throughout the past year we have been able to witness our vehicle move forwards, steer, brake, and transmission shift on its own, which I must say is quite the experience!”

About Velodyne LiDAR

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Velodyne is a technology company known worldwide for its real-time 3D LiDAR sensors. The company evolved after founder/inventor David Hall developed the HDL-64 Solid-State Hybrid LiDAR sensor in 2005. Since then, Velodyne LiDAR Inc. emerged as the unmatched market leader of real-time 3D vision systems used in a variety of commercial applications including autonomous vehicles, vehicle safety systems, mobile mapping, aerial mapping, and security. Its products range from the high-performance, surround view Ultra-Puck™ VLP-32, classic HDL-32/64 and cost-effective VLP-16, to the upcoming Velarray™ and VLS-128. Velodyne's rich suite of perception software and algorithms are the key enablers of its perception systems. Velodyne supports customers from offices in San Jose, Detroit, Frankfurt, and Beijing. For more information, visit http://www.velodynelidar.com.

