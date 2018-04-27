A Medical Equipment Manufacturer Improved Supply Chain Efficiency by 10% - Improving Supply Chain Visibility | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain visibility study on the medical equipment market. A renowned medical equipment manufacturer wanted to update their supply chain process and decrease business and supply chain risks.

According to the supply chain visibility experts at Quantzig, “Supply chain visibility helps medical equipment manufacturers gain precise and real-time insights into the inventory levels.”

Owing to the recent increase in GDP, government support, and an increase in the per capita income and regardless of the global uncertainties and sluggish economic growth, the demand for medical equipment has witnessed considerable growth. With the increasing government effort to increase medical coverage, the firms in the medical equipment industry are concentrating on investing in innovations to decrease healthcare spending and expand the healthcare efficiency.

The supply chain visibility solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to efficiently respond to production holdups while improving agility in the supply chain operations. The client was able to improve the supply-demand balance to meet the surges in demand efficiently.

This supply chain visibility solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Progress lead times and enhance their business performance Identify shortage and eradicate problems in the supply chain

This supply chain visibility solution offered predictive insights on:

Acquiring real-time and precise information regarding the stocks, orders, and deliveries Reducing lead times and improving their competitiveness in the market

