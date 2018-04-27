Exxon revenue takes off with oil prices, profit falls short

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Exxon is reporting first-quarter earnings of $4.65 billion, coming up just short of expectations despite rapidly rising crude prices.

The Irving, Texas, company's per-share net income reported Friday was $1.09, a nickel shy of projections on Wall Street, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $68.21 billion, which easily exceeded analyst expectations of $66.07 billion.

Crude prices are up about $8 per barrel since the beginning of the year.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. are up slightly before the opening bell.

