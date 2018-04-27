Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN ), the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, announces its new pneumatic Liquidyn ® P-Jet SolderPlus ® solder paste jetting system was recently recognized with two prestigious industry awards for excellence — an SMT China VISION Award and a 2018 EM Asia Innovation Award.

The SMT China VISION Awards recognize excellence in the surface mount industry within China’s electronics manufacturing sector. Nordson EFD’s solder paste jet valve won the VA Excellent Award in the solder paste printing/jetting category.

The EM Asia Innovation Awards recognize excellence and leadership through innovation within the Asian electronics industry, inspiring companies to achieve the highest standards and push the industry forward. Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus jetting system won in the special systems category. Both awards were announced during the NEPCON East China show in Shanghai on April 24 and April 25, 2018.

“It is an honor to be awarded such prestigious recognition in the surface mount and electronics industries in Asia,” said Julian Greiner, Nordson EFD Product Line Manager – Jet Valves. “The P-Jet SolderPlus solder paste jetting system is designed to increase productivity by delivering faster, more precise, repeatable deposits of dispensing paste on flat or uneven surfaces and on parts with varying tolerances.”

The P-Jet SolderPlus valve is designed to work as part of a complete system with Nordson EFD’s own pre-qualified SolderPlus solder paste formulations. This saves time and streamlines implementation.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

