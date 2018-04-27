PSG coach Unai Emery leaving at the end of the season

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is leaving at the end of the season.

Emery joined PSG from Sevilla two years ago on a two-year contract, which will not be extended. He says he told the players before training on Friday.

Emery replaced Laurent Blanc, who was sacked, and arrived with a strong reputation after guiding Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles.

But he lost the league title last season and made unwanted history. PSG became the first in the history of the Champions League to be eliminated from the knockout stage after winning the first match 4-0, losing 6-1 away to Barcelona in the return leg of the last 16.

PSG failed to reach the quarterfinals again this season, beaten home and away by Real Madrid in a 5-2 aggregate defeat.