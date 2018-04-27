The Latest: Accuser: Essential Cosby spends time in jail

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on reaction following a guilty verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

One of Bill Cosby's accusers says she wouldn't be heartbroken if he spent the rest of his life in jail and even died in prison following the 80-year-old comedian's conviction on charges he sexually assaulted a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney, who alleges he drugged and raped her in 1982, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that it is essential Cosby spend time in jail.

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the "Cosby Show" star on Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

He is to be sentenced in 60 to 90 days.

___

1:20 a.m.

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life, vindicating a multitude of women who doubted anyone would ever believe their word against that of America's Dad.

The comedian was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Women's advocates called the verdict a turning point in the #MeToo movement that proved what Cosby's accusers had been saying: His nice-guy image was a sham.

The verdict in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era sealed the downfall of an entertainer who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as sweater-wearing, wisdom-dispensing Dr. Cliff Huxtable.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.