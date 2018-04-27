Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market - Latest Developments and Forecasts by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global automotive intelligent lighting system market will record a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

The increasing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting system as a product differentiator is a major factor driving the market’s growth. OEMs offer automotive intelligent lighting systems to provide vehicles with enhanced aesthetic appeal and to increase the attractiveness of the vehicle's exterior and interior lighting features. The design and architecture of the automotive intelligent lighting system offer vast styling diversity acting as a unique brand signature.

In this report, Technavio highlights the integration of infotainment system with ambient lighting system as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive intelligent lighting system market:

Integration of infotainment system with ambient lighting system

Ambient lighting makes the interior of a vehicle more aesthetically pleasing, visually attractive, and creates a sense of in-cabin spaciousness. Ambient lighting also ensures safety as it enables effective visibility of instruments and the control panel during periods of low visibility. Infotainment systems are a combination of software and hardware devices installed in automobiles and provide audio, video, and other contents. These systems are embedded with in-vehicle navigation devices, Internet and Wi-Fi-connectivity, audio video (AV) systems, display screens, and telematics systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “The infotainment technology can go a step further by empowering in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, which can personalize the ambient lighting conditions based on the driver’s mood using voice recognition.”

Global automotive intelligent lighting system market segmentation

This market research report segments the by product (adaptive exterior lighting and ambient interior lighting), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The adaptive exterior lighting segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 68% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to witness a marginal decline over the forecast period, thereby maintaining its dominance over the market.

The Americas led the market share in 2017 with close to 37%, followed by EMEA and APAC. While the market shares of both the Americas and EMEA are expected to witness a decline of over 1%, APAC will exhibit the maximum growth with an increase of close to 3% by 2022.

