Regulators weigh request to remove Wynn from casino license

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators are considering Wynn Resorts' request to remove Steve Wynn's name from its state casino license as the company founder faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

The state Gaming Commission is holding a Friday hearing on the request. A decision is expected later.

The five-member panel is investigating what the company's board might have known about allegations of sexual misconduct against Steve Wynn, including a $7.5 million settlement with one accuser that wasn't disclosed when the state awarded the company a license in 2014.

The inquiry could impact Wynn's Massachusetts operations.

Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and later sold his company shares following the allegations, which he denies.

Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.