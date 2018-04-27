LegalShield CEO Jeff Bell Challenges the Group Legal Services Industry to Improve Advocacy for Lawyers and Citizens

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2018--LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans and the IDShield identity theft solution for individuals, families and small businesses, announced that CEO Jeff Bell participated as a panelist in the Group Legal Services Association (GLSA) “State of the Industry” panel, held yesterday at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. Highlighting the company’s record-breaking membership growth and sophisticated mobile app technology, Bell continues to challenge the legal industry’s conventional wisdom. He urged the GLSA to improve and expand advocacy efforts to more lawyers to educate them on the benefits of legal plans to protect all citizens in North America.

“LegalShield puts the power of a law firm in the palm of every member’s hand but we actually go even further than that – we put the power of a law firm in every citizen’s hand. The days of getting as much justice as you can afford to purchase are over,” Bell said. “Ignorance and lack of trust is not bliss, and it is not living free under the law. Lawyers and citizens must work together to win. Our model allows lawyers to do what they do best: to practice law and not worry about marketing or billing hours.”

“WebMD did not get rid of doctors, and LegalShield did not get rid of lawyers. What WebMD did was help empower and educate patients before going to the doctor. ‘Do it for me’ is the new do-it-yourself. We believe every citizen should have access to consult a lawyer about any legal issue,” Bell affirmed.

The panel was moderated by Stephen Ginsburg of Unifor Legal Services, and participants included Jean Clauson of ARAG, Houston-based attorney Gerald “Pat” Monks, Sally Robertson of LegalZoom and Ingrid Tolentiono of Hyatt Legal Plans.

About GLSA

GLSA is a Chicago-based nonprofit, ABA-affiliated membership association for those involved in the legal services plan industry, which delivers legal services to a broad range of clients. Members are committed to providing affordable access to legal services. The conference focuses on providing lawyers involved in the legal services plan industry with education, support and collaboration so that they may focus on the practice of law rather than the marketing of their law practices.

About LegalShield

A pioneer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s leading providers of legal safeguards and protection against identity theft for individuals, families and small businesses. The 45-year-old company has more than 1,753,000 members that are covered by its legal and identity theft plans. IDShield provides identity theft protection to one million individuals. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that members can call for help without having to worry about high hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of licensed private investigators on call to restore a member’s identity.

