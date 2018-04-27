Europe, US police seize servers used by IS propaganda sites

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Europe and North America have seized servers and data from Islamic State propaganda outlets in a multi-country operation aimed at tracking down radicals and crimping the group's ability to spread its violent message.

European agency Europol announced Friday that the operation was led by Belgian prosecutors and also involved authorities in the U.S., Canada, Britain, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Romania.

They notably targeted the IS-branded Aamaq news agency, al-Bayan radio, and Halumu and Nashir news sites. Aamaq spreads information online in at least nine languages and has been used to claim IS attacks in multiple countries, mostly recently a deadly supermarket hostage-taking in southern France.

The operation was the culmination of efforts started in late 2015, after coordinated IS attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.