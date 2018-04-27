Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/30/2018

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:
MONDAY
McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
TUESDAY
Aetna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
WEDNESDAY
CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Spotify Technology SA reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
FRIDAY
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.