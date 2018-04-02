Upcoming events for Taipei April 28 through May 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – April has almost passed us by, and May is just around the corner. Here are a few events around Taipei in the upcoming week to help you enjoy the increasingly warm spring temperatures for the last weekend of April, and the first few days of May.

Conventions, Festivals, and Exhibitions



Drum performance at Bao Sheng Festival (Image from Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

On Sunday, April 29 the Bao’an Temple in Taipei will hold a series of folk array performances as part of the Temple’s annual Bao Sheng Festival. An exciting religious parade, and the lighting of the Fire Lion firecrackers will take place to celebrate the birthday of Emperor Bao Sheng, the Medicine God. The ritual carried out before the the 15th day of the third lunar month, (which falls on April 30 this year) is believed to be able to ward off evil and diseases.

April is the season for Tung Blossoms, and throughout Taiwan various locations are participating in the Hakka Tung Blossom Festival. There are several locations you can see the Tung flowers in New Taipei, including; Xindian, Shenkeng, and Tucheng districts.

Starting Saturday April 28, Taipei’s Xinyi District will begin hosting the “2018 Stroll in Xinyi- Cultural Festival” to celebrate the unique culture and characteristics of the neighborhood. The district will offer eight family-friendly guided tours around the area. This year there are four themes to for the Festival; Walk and Study, Memory and Tour, Stroll, and Military Dependent’s Village.

The first weekend in May (4-5) is also the date of the Songshan Cihui Temple Muniang Cultural Festival, which includes a celebration every year, where the “Mother of the Infinite Jade Pond” will be paraded through the streets of Taipei’s Songshan District. The ritual event is held to dispel evil spirits, and for the community to ask for protection. The event will include traditional music, dances, and various Taoist rituals.



Treasure Hill light art installation (Image from Treasure Hill Facebook page)

For those who enjoy modern art and leisurely nighttime strolls, be sure to check out the “2018 Treasure Hill Light Festival,” a collection of outdoor and indoor artwork pieces all around the Treasure Hill artist community, located near Gonguan MRT Station and NTU Campus. This year’s theme for the light festival is “Parallel Universe” and will continue through the first weekend of May.



National Concert Hall and Theater

If you enjoy quality theater productions, then this week in Taipei you should definitely take the opportunity to see a live performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “EVITA” showing at the National Theater. There are still tickets available for showings on Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29. There are two showings on each day this weekend.





Taiwan’s most well-known mime troupe Shang Orientheatre is also performing this weekend at the National Theater’s Experimental Stage with their performance collection entitled “Lacuna.”Those interested in classic mime, or interpretive performance art will certainly discover something interesting with Shang Orientheatre.



For fans of classical music, take note that Christian Poltera and Hu Jung will be performing a collection of Beethoven’s cello sonatas for a single performance on Monday, April 30 at the National Concert Hall.

Other Events

The 120 grassroots group (120草原自治區 grassroots) and Buborek Blowers Budapest are hosting an “Eye Contact Experiment” activity this Sunday on April 29. It will start at 9 a.m. and run until the evening, being held at the grassroots field at 27 Linsen North rd. The eye contact experiment is an opportunity to connect with others by staring into the eyes of strangers or friends for an extended period of time. It iss also a great place to make new friends and develop your staring contest skills.





(Image from the 120草原自治區 grassroots facebook event page)

For those interested in meditation and living mindfully, the local Mindful Taipei group will be hosting a series of workshops every Sunday evening, for the next seven weeks starting April 29 at 7:30p.m. The workshops are focused on “developing awareness and simplifying internally, whilst developing new methods for living life better.” Contact the group through their webpage if you are interested to attend.



Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, April 28 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.





(Image from "Like It Formosa" webpage)

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.