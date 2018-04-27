Romania's president calls on prime minister to resign

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's president has called on the prime minister to resign, saying she is unfit for the job.

President Klaus Iohannis said Friday that Viorica Dancila "is not up for the job of Romanian prime minister," three months after she became Romania's first female premier this January.

He said that she "prefers to execute party orders" and represented "a vulnerability" for Romania, accusing her of failing to inform him over a unilateral government proposal to relocate Romania's embassy to Jerusalem.

Iohannis is in charge of foreign policy and would make a final decision on the embassy. He doesn't have the authority to fire Dancila, but his request will put pressure on the government.

Iohannis summoned Dancila for a meeting, but she said she wouldn't go.