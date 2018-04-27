Taiwan's StarLux airlines receives MOTC permit, will start operations in 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – StarLux Airlines, set up by former EVA Airways Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), has applied for official registration as a company with the Ministry of Economic Affairs today following the issuance of a permit by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications April 26, reports said Friday.

The procedures are expected to be completed within a week, after which StarLux still needs to clear a five-phase review by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for an air operator certificate (AOC), which the company expects to obtain by 2019.

StarLux hopes to start business as early as 2020, with routes preliminarily planned for cities in Southeast and Northeast Asia, before expanding service to long-haul routes to destinations like the United States the following year.

According to a UDN report, the Regulations of Civil Air Transport Enterprise were amended in 2017 to remove a few hurdles for establishing a new airline in Taiwan. However, a would-be airline is required to operate at least 3 aircrafts, and to produce a financial statement indicating it has a minimum of NT$6 billion ($201 million) in funding and the same amount in paid-in capital.