Taiwanese professor to commercialize tumor detecting technology

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A professor at National Chung Cheng University (NCCU), who invented a chip that can detect the possible existence of a tumor in a cancer patient in the early stages is now looking to commercialize his invention through a partnership with local producers of medical supplies and equipment as reported by CNA.

According to a press release by NCCU, professor Jen Chun-ping (任春平), who invented the technology-- a protein proconcentrator with nano interstices, is looking to partner with local medical suppliers and producers to make his invention available for the public to use.

The technology is said to be able to detect tumor markers, which are made of protein, from the bloodstream of cancer patients while they are still in their early stages.

Currently, tumor markers can not be detected until they are present in a large concentration which happens in the later stages of cancer.

The chip only requires five micro liters of blood or urine and an application of low voltage of around 36 volts to analyze the result. The chip has reportedly reduced the time required for the detection process from one day with different, previous tests to just a 30 minutes wait.

Professor Jen, while looking for local partners, is also currently working with a Russian research team to develop a similar technology for the detection of Alzheimer's disease.