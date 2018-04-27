Pakistan sentences man in first conviction over child porn

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Sargodha has sentenced a man to seven years in prison for working for a child pornography network, the first such conviction in this Islamic nation.

District police chief Suhail Chaudhry says the court's ruling against Sadat Amin was announced on Thursday.

He says Amin was arrested earlier this month by the Federal Investigation Agency — Pakistan's version of the FBI — following a complaint from the Norwegian government. The police chief says the investigation proved Amin produced and sold porn videos of children to a Norway-based network.

During the trial, prosecutors said Amin confessed to luring children to produce porn videos.

Pakistan recently introduced laws giving authorities power to crack down on the porn industry.