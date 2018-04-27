Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei presents Mother’s Day offers

In celebration of the upcoming Mother’s Day, Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei presents an exquisite limited-edition cake at The Cake Room and a heart-warming selection of offers at all of its restaurants this year. An especially enticing lucky draw for two treatments at Qi SHISEIDO SALON AND SPA (valued at NT$9,400) is also available for guests who make online reservations at Marco Polo Restaurant before May 6, 2018, which will definitely give guest’s beloved mother an unforgettably relaxing holiday! For reservations, guest may call (02)7711-2080.

Different from the red concept that Mother’s Day always has, the hotel’s chef specially designed this year’s cake “Mom’s Pure Love”, an Earl Grey Tea mousse cake, with an elegant white appearance to create a fresh and different style. It not only features an elegant flower shape, but also highlights multiple layers of flavors, including smooth mousse taste with a strong tea fragrance, crispy chocolate Dacquoise as the bottom and fresh mango and pineapple puree as the layer. Priced at only NT$920 each, the cake will give guests and their mothers both visual joy and gustatory delight. The Cake Room now accepts pre-orders; orders must be made in advance.