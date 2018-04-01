Taiwan’s new prosecutor-general approved by Legislative Yuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Legislative Yuan on Friday approved the choice of Chiang Hui-ming (江惠民) as the nation’s new prosecutor-general following his nomination by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Chiang has been serving as the chief prosecutor at the Taichung branch of the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office, the Central News Agency reported.

The prosecutor received 84 votes in favor, while only one legislator voted against and two cast invalid ballots in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan.

Chiang, 63, will succeed Yen Da-ho (顏大和) when the incumbent top prosecutor retires on May 7.

He graduated from the law department at National Taiwan University and served as chief prosecutor in several parts of the country, from Miaoli in the north to Pingtung in the south, according to CNA.

Judicial reform and helping the Ministry of Foreign Affairs having Taiwan removed from a list of drug-smuggling countries, CNA reported.