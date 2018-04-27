Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles southeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook southeastern Taiwan's Taitung County at 1:55 p.m. this afternoon (April 27), reported the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 46.4 kilometers south-southwest of Taitung County Hall and the was recorded at a shallow depth of 8 kilometers, according to CWB data.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Taitung County, an intensity level of 2 was recorded in Pingtung County, and an intensity level of 1 was registered in Central Kaohsiung City.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

In the first three months of this year, the number of earthquakes recorded in Taiwan has been higher than the annual average over the previous three years, primarily due to aftershocks from the deadly magnitude 6.0 Hualien Earthquake on Feb. 6, according to the CWB.