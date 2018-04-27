  1. Home
PLAYOFFS / Through Thursday, April 26, 2018

By  Associated Press
2018/04/27 13:19
GP G A PTS
Jake Guentzel, PIT 7 7 9 16
Sidney Crosby, PIT 7 7 8 15
David Pastrnak, BOS 7 5 8 13
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 7 6 4 10
Nikita Kucherov, TB 5 5 5 10
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 7 5 4 9
Sean Couturier, PHI 5 5 4 9
Brad Marchand, BOS 7 3 6 9
Torey Krug, BOS 7 2 7 9
Mitchell Marner, TOR 7 2 7 9
John Carlson, WAS 7 1 8 9
Patric Hornqvist, PIT 5 3 5 8
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 7 2 6 8
David Krejci, BOS 7 2 6 8
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 6 1 7 8
6 tied with 7 pts.