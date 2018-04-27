PLAYOFFS / Through Thursday, April 26, 2018
By Associated Press
2018/04/27 13:19
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Jake Guentzel, PIT
|7
|7
|9
|16
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|7
|7
|8
|15
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|7
|5
|8
|13
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|7
|6
|4
|10
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|5
|5
|5
|10
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|7
|5
|4
|9
|Sean Couturier, PHI
|5
|5
|4
|9
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|7
|3
|6
|9
|Torey Krug, BOS
|7
|2
|7
|9
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|7
|2
|7
|9
|John Carlson, WAS
|7
|1
|8
|9
|Patric Hornqvist, PIT
|5
|3
|5
|8
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|7
|2
|6
|8
|David Krejci, BOS
|7
|2
|6
|8
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|6
|1
|7
|8
|6 tied with 7 pts.