Authorities: Wisconsin refinery fire out, evacuation remains

Residents are still not in their homes after a smoky refinery fire forced most of their northwestern Wisconsin community to evacuate.

Authorities posted an update Thursday night saying the fire at the Husky Energy oil refinery was out, but an evacuation order for residents of Superior remained in place.

A blast at the refinery injured at least 11 people, one of them seriously. Authorities say there are no fatalities and all workers are accounted for.

The fire was put out earlier Thursday but it reignited, sending up thick clouds of noxious black smoke that could be seen for miles.

A four-person team from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board will investigate the blast. The board makes safety recommendations after serious chemical incidents.