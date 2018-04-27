AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this April 21, 2018 photo, an inflatable tunnel is illuminated blue before Cruz Azul players go to the field for their Mexico league soccer match w
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Mexican soccer team Cruz Azul played a final game at their home stadium before it was demolished to make way for a shopping center. Elsewhere In Mexico, students protested the murder of three film students who prosecutors say were abducted by a drug cartel because they were filming a school project at a house used by the gang, while others say they were using one of their aunt's homes. Central American migrants continued their caravan north with some requesting asylum in Mexico and others planning to do so after crossing into the U.S.
Brazil's indigenous set up a camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations to lobby the government to protect their rights. Sao Paolo held its annual Fashion Week.
Clashes in Nicaragua pitted protesters opposed to social security reforms against riot police and pro-government groups, rocking the capital and a half-dozen other cities over the last week. A non-governmental rights group said 63 people were killed.
A woman in Paraguay protested election results with a traditional dance involving a bottle of water on her head, outside a court that manages election cases.
Two toy poodles got the front seat on their owner's motorcycle in Buenos Aires.
Curated by photojournalist Ariana Cubillos in Caracas, Venezuela.
