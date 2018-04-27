  1. Home
Trump legal team gets skilled husband-wife duo

By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/27 12:13

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers who have worked with two new members of President Donald Trump's legal team describe them as experienced, skilled and humble.

Martin and Jane Raskin are longtime Miami lawyers and former Justice Department officials who were announced last week as new additions to the Trump legal team along with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

They're joining the team at a critical moment in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, as Trump weighs whether to sit for an interview with prosecutors.

The couple was recruited by White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who has known them for years. The Raskins have met with Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, a longtime member of the legal team, and with the president himself.